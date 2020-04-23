Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,009. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.16. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

