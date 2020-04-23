Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

C traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.46. 23,937,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,834,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.