Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,942. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average of $154.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

