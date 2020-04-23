Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $284.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,541,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785,936. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

