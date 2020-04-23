Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,220 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of New Mountain Finance worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 616,426 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,691,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,337 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,037,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 186,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 837,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 106,170 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $286,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,444. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $658.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.24%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Securities raised New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.