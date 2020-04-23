Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,457 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. 21,192,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,778,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.