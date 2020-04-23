Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Mondelez International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,781,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,059. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

