Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $15.08 on Thursday, hitting $320.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

