Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

