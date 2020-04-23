Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 88,160 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,160 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

