American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $22.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

AAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,356,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,575,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

