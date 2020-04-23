American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.