American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 188.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.46. 5,780,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.