AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of AmeriServ Financial stock remained flat at $$2.73 on Thursday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,954. AmeriServ Financial has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80.

ASRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

