AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.2% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 1,036,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.