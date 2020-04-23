Analysts Set SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) PT at $37.00

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 109,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

SNDE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 184,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.