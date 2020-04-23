Analysts Set Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $98.40

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $54.38. 636,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,783. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

