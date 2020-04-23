BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million.

BANF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,911. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other BancFirst news, insider Ken Starks bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $36,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

