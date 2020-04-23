Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issues Earnings Results

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

NYSE BXS opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

