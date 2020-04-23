Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.