Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,274. The company has a market capitalization of $421.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $332,575 in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

