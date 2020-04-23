Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 7,860,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Bank Ozk stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 870,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,551. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 59.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

