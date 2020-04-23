Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $50.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 494,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.