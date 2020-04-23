BitBall (BTB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $144,201.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 41% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $382,717.36 and $144,201.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00032570 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000664 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,470.95 or 0.99959633 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00059793 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,218,894 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

