BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

NYSE BLK traded down $9.80 on Thursday, reaching $471.20. The company had a trading volume of 512,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.57 and a 200-day moving average of $482.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

