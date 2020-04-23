Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SAM traded up $8.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $434.78. 381,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,785. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $276.10 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.54.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,998 shares of company stock valued at $19,378,307. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

