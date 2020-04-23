Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

