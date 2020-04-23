Brokerages Set Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,233. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

