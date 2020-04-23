Brokerages Set Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $5.44

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

VSTM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. 6,710,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,331. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 854.77% and a negative return on equity of 339.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

