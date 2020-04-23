Brokerages Set Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target at $44.50

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Xencor by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. 229,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,565. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

