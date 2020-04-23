Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.545-2.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.90.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,845 shares of company stock worth $17,567,022. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

