Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $112.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,544,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,337. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

