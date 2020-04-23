Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Celanese has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Celanese to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE:CE opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Celanese to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

