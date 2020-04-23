Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Up 14.9% Following Earnings Beat

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price traded up 14.9% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $31.93, 1,445,906 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 657,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.