Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.06.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,535. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

