CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.26 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26), RTT News reports. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIT Group stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Insiders purchased a total of 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CIT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CIT Group from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

