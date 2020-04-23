Citigroup Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $146.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.24.

Shares of NYSE:PG remained flat at $$119.40 during midday trading on Monday. 17,275,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,769,496. The stock has a market cap of $296.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

