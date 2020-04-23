Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $10.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,378. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.
CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.42.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.