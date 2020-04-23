CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.40%.

CCNE traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,665. The company has a market capitalization of $244.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CCNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $100,607.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $343,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

