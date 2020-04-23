Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE:CLB traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.34.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

