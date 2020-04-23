Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $139.55. 6,191,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,942. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

