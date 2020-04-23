Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.68. 2,786,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,902. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

