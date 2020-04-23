Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 367 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.15. 15,497,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,198,189. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.