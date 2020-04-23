Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,293. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

