Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,320,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,576,090. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

