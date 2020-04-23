Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial accounts for about 4.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Tompkins Financial worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,959. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

