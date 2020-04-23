Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,854,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,514. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

