Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 89,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 28,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 118,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,380. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

