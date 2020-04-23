Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 26,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $3,286,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH traded up $5.54 on Thursday, reaching $159.67. 1,820,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,805. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $211.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.84.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

