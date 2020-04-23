Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.29. 6,231,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

